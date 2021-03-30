Prosecution Calls More Witnesses In Derek Chauvin Trial

The prosecution continues to call more witnesses in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Floyd’s death at the hands of police sparked a worldwide protest movement, and the trial has renewed tensions in Minneapolis.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from Minnesota Public Radio’s Riham Feshir.

