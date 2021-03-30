© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Prosecution Calls More Witnesses In Derek Chauvin Trial

Published March 30, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT

The prosecution continues to call more witnesses in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Floyd’s death at the hands of police sparked a worldwide protest movement, and the trial has renewed tensions in Minneapolis.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from Minnesota Public Radio’s Riham Feshir.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

