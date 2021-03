Many states allowed voters to mail-in election ballots last November because of the pandemic. Now, some lawmakers in places like Massachusetts want to continue to allow vote by mail for any reason.

However, more than 40 states are trying to make it harder to vote. Anthony Brooks of WBUR reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.