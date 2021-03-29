What's Next For mRNA Vaccines?

At least ten more states are scheduled to expand vaccine eligibility this week, starting Monday with Kansas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. That means tens of millions more Americans will get shots that use synthetic mRNA — a breakthrough technology that could revolutionize the vaccine industry.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.