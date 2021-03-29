© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Researcher Advocates For Understanding Gun Trauma As 1st Step Toward Preventing Violence

Published March 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
Mourners visit a memorial to those lost in a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store earlier in the week on March 27, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Chet Strange/Getty Images)
As the U.S. reels from two mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, legislators are grappling with what meaningful gun control reform looks like.

Researcher Jennifer Carlson co-wrote in a New York Times op-ed that Americans need to understand gun trauma and its ripple effects in order to treat the public health crisis of gun violence.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Carlson, a sociologist at the University of Arizona, about her research and its impact on policymaking.

