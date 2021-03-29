Researcher Advocates For Understanding Gun Trauma As 1st Step Toward Preventing Violence
As the U.S. reels from two mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, legislators are grappling with what meaningful gun control reform looks like.
Researcher Jennifer Carlson co-wrote in a New York Times op-ed that Americans need to understand gun trauma and its ripple effects in order to treat the public health crisis of gun violence.
Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Carlson, a sociologist at the University of Arizona, about her research and its impact on policymaking.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
