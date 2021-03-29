President Biden's Afghanistan Dilemma: Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel Weighs In

President Biden faces the same challenge his predecessors did: What should the U.S. do about Afghanistan?

Biden says it will be “hard” to withdraw U.S. troops by May 1, a deadline that’s part of an agreement with the Taliban signed by the Trump administration. But he also says he doesn’t expect to have American forces on the ground in Afghanistan next year.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel.

