How High School Teachers Can Help Heal Polarization

On top of remote and hybrid learning, the country’s political divide has made already difficult classroom discussions even more challenging.

Some social studies and civics teachers say it’s essential to teach students how to talk with — and understand — people they disagree with. WILL’s Lee Gaines takes us into some classrooms that are working to bridge the divide.

