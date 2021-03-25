© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Suez Canal, A Vital Shipping Artery, Blocked By Lodged Ship

Published March 25, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT

The Suez Canal is a vital shipping lane, connecting Asia and Europe through the Mediterranean and Red Seas. On Tuesday, a windstorm lodged the Ever Given — one of the world’s largest ships — sideways in the canal, blocking global shipping traffic.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economic correspondent, about the impact on supply chains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

