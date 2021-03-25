The Suez Canal, A Vital Shipping Artery, Blocked By Lodged Ship

The Suez Canal is a vital shipping lane, connecting Asia and Europe through the Mediterranean and Red Seas. On Tuesday, a windstorm lodged the Ever Given — one of the world’s largest ships — sideways in the canal, blocking global shipping traffic.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economic correspondent, about the impact on supply chains.

