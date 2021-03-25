Remembering Ida B. Wells

Thursday marks the 90th anniversary of the death of Ida B. Wells, a woman with a storied past. A street is named after her in Chicago, and there’s a 1990 commemorative stamp from the Postal Service.

Wells was a suffragette, a mom to four and a reporter in the late 1800s who survived death threats to expose a dark chapter in American history. Her work won her a posthumous Pulitzer Prize.

Last February, David Freudberg of the Public Radio series “Humankind” brought us her story. We share it again on this anniversary.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

