Gun Owners For Responsible Ownership Co-Founder Weighs In On Need For Action After Mass Shootings

Gun control advocacy groups representing survivors sent a letter Thursday to President Biden urging him to roll out executive actions and find ways to engage Congress in reducing gun violence. This comes as the nation continues to grieve two mass shootings within a week of each other in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado.

Biden has called for an assault weapons ban and strengthened background checks, but passing legislation on these fronts could be difficult as many Republicans still oppose gun control measures.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Paul Kemp, co-founder of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.