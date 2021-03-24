Video Game Developers Outsource 'Crunch' Time

Making video games may seem like a dream job, but employees are commonly expected to work 70 hours or more a week in what the industry calls “crunch.” Conditions in Southeast Asia are particularly bad, with overtime that often goes unpaid.

Chris Bratt investigated these gaming companies and discusses how the industry can move forward. He’s a reporter and co-founder at the journalism outlet People Make Games.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.