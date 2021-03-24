Foul Ball Hits Baseball Fan's Beer Showering The Section With Alcohol

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Baseball fans love to catch a foul ball. But rarely can they do it as spectacularly as a fan for the Los Angeles Angels. At a spring training game, Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy hit a line drive that smashed into a fan's $12 can of beer, showering the section with alcohol. The Angels fan didn't technically catch the ball but came away with it. His team also gave him an autographed bat. And, of course, they bought him another beer.