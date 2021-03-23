Oil Companies Meet With Biden Administration To Address Carbon Emissions

Executives from 10 of the oil industry’s biggest companies met with the White House on Monday to discuss putting a price on carbon emissions as a means to address greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

Here & Now’s Callum Borchers talks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, about the meeting and addressing greenhouse gas emissions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.