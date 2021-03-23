All Eyes On Israel's 4th Parliamentary Election

On Tuesday, Israelis vote in the country’s fourth parliamentary election in two years. The fate of Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli prime minister in history, hangs on the results.

We speak with Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former State Department Middle East analyst.

