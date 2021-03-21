Sunday Puzzle: Play The GaMe

Every answer today is a four-letter word that is composed of two consecutive state postal abbreviations.

Ex. Similar --> AKIN [Alaska + Indiana]1. What a volcano spews2. Mineral that comes in thin layers3. Breeze4. Like moist grass in the morning5. Stash away6. Arrived7. Opera solo8. Grand party, as a black-tie affair9. Hotel employee who makes beds10. Unconscious state11. Sound of a siren12. Interoffice note13. Donations to the poor, once14. Numerous

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Robert Render, of Skokie, Ill. It's more challenging that it sounds. Name a well-known tourist locale that attracts millions of visitors a year. It has a two-word name. The first word is a number. And that number is the same as the total number of letters in the name. What's the tourist site?

Challenge answer: Ocho Rios.

Winner:Alex Hart of Havertown, Pa.

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from Ed Pegg Jr. of Champaign, Ill. Take the phrase ZANY BOX KEPT HIM. Write it in capital letters. Something is special about the 14 letters in this sentence that sets them apart from all the other 12 letters of the alphabet. What is it?

