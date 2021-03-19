What Are NFTs? Non-Fungible Tokens, Explained

There’s something of a digital gold rush going on right now in the brave new world of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. That’s the term for digital artwork and other collectibles sold online via certificates of authenticity on the blockchain, the same technology beyond Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

And like Bitcoin, NFTs have made some people a lot of money very quickly — and left many more confused as to how or why.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ben Brock Johnson, who covers tech for Here & Now and hosts the podcast “Endless Thread.”

