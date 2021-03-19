Philadelphia Prosecutor Demoted For Moonlighting On DoorDash During Work

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Working two jobs is tough, but working two jobs at the same time? A top aide to a district attorney in Philadelphia learned the hard way it's not a good idea. A Bucks County prosecutor was demoted when his boss caught him moonlighting for DoorDash during work hours. He said he was motivated by personal circumstances to make food deliveries but admits his decision was incredibly poor. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.