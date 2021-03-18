IRS Postpones Tax Deadline To May 17

The Internal Revenue Service postponed the tax filing deadline to May 17 due to the pandemic. The latest relief bill created new intricacies for tax filers in an already complicated tax year, including an expansion to the child tax credit.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi about the delay and the Federal Reserve’s latest forecast for the economy.

