California Will Reopen Theme Parks But There's A Catch: No Screaming

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

California plans to reopen some theme parks as early as next month with a new rule...

(SOUNDBITE OF PEOPLE SCREAMING, ROLLERCOASTER RUNNING)

INSKEEP: ...No screaming. The rule is meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Parks will operate at limited capacity, telling customers to keep their joy to themselves. But I'm alone in a room right now. So on behalf of park patrons everywhere, (screaming). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.