Austin Mayor Continues To Enforce Mask Mandate, Facing Down Lawsuit From State AG

After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate at the beginning of March, the city of Austin said they would continue to enforce masking to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Now residents must navigate a confusing landscape of jurisdiction and freedoms as the state’s attorney general sues the city of Austin and Travis County.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Austin Mayor Steve Adler about the fight over authority and public safety.

