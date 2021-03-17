KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.
Syria's Children Suffer Most After 10 Years Of Civil War
Published March 17, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
This week marks 10 years since the beginning of the Syrian civil war. Host Lisa Mullins speaks with CNN senior international correspondent Arwa Damon about her reporting of the conflict and its impact on Syria’s children.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.