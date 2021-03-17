© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Syria's Children Suffer Most After 10 Years Of Civil War

Published March 17, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
In this June 5, 2014, photo, a man rides a bicycle through a part of Homs, Syria, devastated by the country's civil war. Numerous studies have suggested climate change was a factor in record setting drought in Syria in 2014 — one of several causes of the country’s civil war that triggered a massive refugee crisis. (Dusan Vranic/AP)
This week marks 10 years since the beginning of the Syrian civil war. Host Lisa Mullins speaks with CNN senior international correspondent Arwa Damon about her reporting of the conflict and its impact on Syria’s children.

