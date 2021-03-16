Without Enough Beds, Mental Health Patients Board In Hospitals

A lack of beds and increase in demand has led to many patients with acute mental health problems boarding in hospitals while waiting for a room at a behavioral health center. This is particularly damaging for younger patients and children.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins spoke with one mother whose young son had to wait for more than a month to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital where he could get the care he needs.

