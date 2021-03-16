Jackson Remains Under Boil Water Notices A Month After Winter Storm Devastated Mississippi Capital

In Jackson, Mississippi, more than 70% of residents are still under a boil water notice almost a month after a winter storm shut off the city’s water system. By the end of last week, running water was restored for most residents but it’s still not safe to drink.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams for the latest on the water crisis in Mississippi’s largest city.

