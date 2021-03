Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Jessica Ramos, a New York State senator who has called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over several sexual harassment allegations. A majority of New York’s congressional delegation, both U.S. senators and more than 120 state lawmakers have called on the governor to resign.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.