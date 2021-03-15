In Brazil, Daily COVID-19 Deaths Reach New Highs As Infections Soar

COVID-19 infections rates are soaring in Brazil and the country’s death toll continues to mount. In recent days, the number of those who died from COVID-related causes in a single day exceeded 2,000 for the first time during the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s South America correspondent Philip Reeves in Rio de Janeiro.

