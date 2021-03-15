Florida Health Leaders Search For Solutions To Vaccine Gap

Racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution continue despite increasingly available supplies.

In Florida, fewer than 6% of vaccinated people are Black, and around 11% identify as Hispanic. Some cities are looking for solutions to close those gaps.

Stephanie Colombini with member station WUSF reports from Tampa, where health officials are delivering vaccines directly to underserved communities.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

