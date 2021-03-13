Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next piece of life advice we get from the CDC? Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: Even if you're eating an apple a day, you should probably still get that yearly physical.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Karen Chee.

KAREN CHEE: When you're walking through an entrance or an exit, please don't hold a door open for the next person if they're more than six feet behind you.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: The CDC will tell us that you actually can pick your friend's nose.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, boy, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Josh Gondelman, Maz Jobrani and Karen Chee. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

