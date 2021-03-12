What's Next For New York Gov. Cuomo With New Impeachment Inquiry

The pressure is building on Friday on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. A majority of state lawmakers are now calling on him to resign. And on Thursday, the state assembly announced it was opening an impeachment inquiry into Cuomo’s behavior in light of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

For more on the fallout, host Tonya Mosley speaks with Jon Campbell, an Albany correspondent for the USA TODAY Network’s New York outlets.

