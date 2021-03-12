© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

Virginia Man Wants To Set The Record For World's Spiciest Beer

Published March 12, 2021 at 5:42 AM CST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Seems like there's a world record for everything except, apparently, the world's spiciest beer. Ray Parrish, who owns Maltese Brewing Company in Virginia, wants to change that. A former physics major, Parrish connected with a physics professor and a biochemistry major from his alma mater. The trio hope to determine the heat index of Maltese's Signal One 2.0 beer, a pineapple IPA made with 500 Carolina Reaper chilis. I'm going to stick with a glass of cabernet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition