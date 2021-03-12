Texas Lifts Ban On Prison Visits After 1 Year

Starting Monday, Texas prisoners will be able to see their loved ones in person again with some restrictions. It’s been one year since Texas banned prison visits due to the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Kirsten Ricketts, who hasn’t seen her husband Jeremy Ricketts since March 13, 2020. She’s on the steering committee for the Texas Criminal Justice Coalition’s Statewide Leadership Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.