MGM Resumes 24/7 Operations At Flagship Casinos As Las Vegas Turns The Lights Back On

Published March 12, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST

Las Vegas Strip casinos are opening full-time as coronavirus restrictions are loosened and tourists start to trickle back in. Local unions have fought for protections for hospitality workers, including contact tracing and testing, as business resumes.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mario Vargas, a linen attendant at Mandalay Bay for 19 years, about his experiences in the pandemic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

