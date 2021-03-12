Kentucky Police Reform Legislation After Breonna Taylor Killing Not Everything Protesters Hoped For

Her face has appeared on billboards, on the covers of national magazines, in the title of proposed legislation and her name chanted by protesters across the world: Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman killed by Louisville Police a year ago this week.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton reports on efforts to reform police policies after Taylor’s killing. He says at the state legislature, reform proposals are moving forward, but they’re not everything the protesters hoped for.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.