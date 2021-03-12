© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

British Website Wants To Hire Virtual 'Minecraft' Gardener

Published March 12, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST

SCOTT DETROW, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Every garden needs a little landscaping love, even the virtual kind made in the video game "Minecraft." That's why the British website WhatShed is looking to hire a "Minecraft" gardening consultant - pays up to $70 an hour. The consultant would help players design their virtual gardens. Previous gardening experience is beneficial but not essential. A creative flair is a must. And parents say video games are a waste of time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition