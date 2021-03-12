© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Team Up In New Spotify Podcast

Published March 12, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST

Spotify has just launched a new podcast featuring former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. While the podcast gives listeners access to a new side of the former president, Obama talks openly on issues of race in the podcast, something he rarely discussed during his time as president.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to talk about “Renegades: Born in the USA.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

