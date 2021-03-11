The Day The NBA Shut Down

A year ago on March 11, NBA player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The news came just as his Utah Jazz team was scheduled to tip-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That game was never played, and the entire NBA season was quickly suspended. A new ESPN podcast documents that day’s developments.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Julia Lowrie Henderson, senior editorial producer for ESPN’s “30 For 30” podcasts, including the new episode “March 11, 2020.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

