How Far Would You Go To Keep Your Favorite Restaurant Afloat?

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. How far would you go to help keep your favorite restaurant afloat? How about sitting in a pool of bean dip for a day? That's what stuntman Hunter Ray Barker did to attract diners to LA Mexican restaurant Los Toros. Founded in 1967, the restaurant has struggled to stay open during the pandemic. Barker says he enjoyed family celebrations there growing up and he wanted to support local businesses in a big, explosive way. Get it, kids? It's MORNING EDITION.