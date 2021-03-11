How Do Pandemics Change Societies? A Historian Weighs In

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

From NPR News, this is live Special Coverage of President Joe Biden's first primetime address. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Tonight, Biden addresses the nation from the East Room of the White House, one year after much of the country started shutting down due to COVID-19. We will bring you tonight's speech from start to finish. And while we wait for the president to begin, I want to bring in NPR's White House correspondent, Franco Ordoñez. He is there at the White House tonight waiting on the speech.

Hey there, Franco.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Hey, Mary Louise.

KELLY: What are we expecting to hear from Biden tonight?

ORDOÑEZ: Well, I mean, I think this is going to be a speech where the president, you know, like we've heard a lot recently, is really going to lean in on the American spirit. He's going to reflect on the impact the virus has had on so many Americans, the devastating impact. But he's also going to give a little bit of hope. Senior officials told us today that he's going to remind Americans where they've been, how far they've come, and he's going to speak to a path forward, the way back to some normalcy that so many Americans crave.

KELLY: Boy, doesn't that sound good? (Laughter) I will just describe, as we await him, the scene as we await. There's a lectern set up in the East Room of the White House. There's a long red carpet that he will come down flanked with flags. With apologies in advance if I have to interrupt you because we're going to go to the speech the moment it starts, but are we expecting any news tonight, any announcements of concrete steps toward that goal that we're all waiting for, of a return to some kind of normalcy?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah. We're actually expecting a lot of steps that he's going to take. He's going to, one, direct states to make sure all Americans are eligible for a vaccine on May 1 - not necessarily get it immediately, but be eligible and to make sure they can get one pretty soon after. He's going to double the number of pharmacies that will be giving the vaccine. And he's going to announce plans who can give vaccines, including dentists and paramedics and medical students among others.

KELLY: And, Franco, let me jump in because as we thought, the president is approaching the lectern. Here he is, addressing the nation from the White House.

(SOUNDBITE OF ADDRESS)

KELLY: That was President Joe Biden addressing the nation one year after the coronavirus pandemic began. You are listening to Special Coverage from NPR News. I'm Mary Louise Kelly in Washington.

President Joe Biden has just wrapped his first prime-time address to the nation, a nation that has spent the last year under various stages of lockdown as COVID-19 spread and killed. Tonight, he struck a hopeful tone at times, marking how far we have come, laying out plans for the next stages of our country as we begin to emerge from the pandemic's darkest days. And he focused on the human toll. He said he carries a card with the number of Americans who have died. He carries it on the back of his schedule so he can see it.

Let's get into some of the details from tonight's speech. I am joined by NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving, NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and NPR science reporter Pien Huang. We're going to get some analysis and commentary and fact-checking from each of you.

And Ron Elving, let me start with you. How are you doing tonight?

RON ELVING, BYLINE: I'm doing fine. And I would say, Mary Louise, to begin, this was a remarkable blending and balancing of the different moods that President Biden and his staff clearly wanted to convey in this speech. They wanted it to be grave. They wanted it to respect the dead. They wanted it to not gloss over any of the loss. But they also wanted to emphasize high up in his remarks that there needed to be a sense of hope and that there needed to be a sense that Americans can find light in the darkness. And President Biden said that may be the most American thing we can do.

KELLY: Franco Ordoñez, you have been listening in from the White House to Biden's first prime-time address. And as Ron said, this was really about a balance - giving hope, but also leveling with the American people. What did you hear tonight?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah. I heard, you know, a lot of the same. I was very struck by, you know, how somber it was in the beginning, how he almost spoke in a whisper. He talked a lot about loneliness, how life felt like it was from another era. He talked about lost jobs and experiences. But he also admonished, you know, the rise in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans. He didn't - you know, he didn't hide away from some of the - you know, the ugly facts that we've experienced over the last year.

But he also struck a - you know, a note of optimism. His voice turned more forceful. He spoke of the unity of Americans. And you know, he gave a vision for a way back. You know, he talked about normalcy and said, you know, if we work together, if we come together and we wear our masks, if we get a vaccine when you're supposed to, we could - they could - people could soon have those backyard barbecues, and they could get that little bit of normalcy soon.

KELLY: Yeah, he - Ron, he gave us a specific date to pin our hopes to - July 4.

ELVING: That's right. Maybe we could be back to something like American life by Independence Day. How perfect. What a perfect, symbolic day to choose. It may be overly optimistic. We don't know how deeply the variants are going to cut into the progress that has been made against the virus as we know it. We don't know how many people may continue to resist being vaccinated. And certainly, the president made a direct appeal to them to please participate in the vaccination of the nation as a nation. Please join in the unity of the nation in trying to beat the virus. So July 4 - one date. Another he mentioned was May 1, by which he says all adults will be eligible - won't have their shots yet, but all adults will have been made eligible by May 1, a much sooner target date.

KELLY: Than we had heard before. Indeed. All right. Let's bring in the expertise of our Science Desk and Pien Huang. Another set of numbers that he laid before us, Pien, is he updated us on a goal that we heard him lay out as he took office. He said, I will get a hundred million shots in arms in the first hundred days. He updated that tonight. He said, I will get a hundred million shots in arms by the first 60 days in office. And I was doing the math, looking at my calendar. That's - what? - nine or 10 days from now.

PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Yeah, absolutely, Mary Louise. And you know, we're - you know, as you mentioned, Biden's goal had been a hundred million vaccines in a hundred days. In the first 50-ish (ph) days so far, they've actually administered around 80 million vaccines and the - we're on track at about 2 million doses a day. And so, you know, those vaccines are going out very efficiently right now. Reporting from my colleague Sydney Lupkin indicates that that supply is likely to hold up. And so it does appear that, you know, Biden's numbers and targets are getting more ambitious. And it does appear that, you know, he is on track to surpass that goal by a lot.

KELLY: There has been so much focus of late on vaccines, for obvious reasons. The president also talked tonight, Pien, about testing. He mentioned we're going to get more at-home tests. If case numbers are falling, why do - why the renewed focus on that or the sustained focus on that, I should say? Why do we need more testing?

HUANG: Right. Well, it might sound counterintuitive, but, you know, as case numbers are dropping - we're seeing them drop in the past week or so and longer than that. We're hearing Biden talk about the need to expand testing. And that is actually really the work to find asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases. These are people who might not have symptoms but might be carrying and spreading the virus. You know, that's been one of the reasons why this virus has been harder than other coronaviruses to contain. You know, it spreads from people who don't necessarily know that they're sick. And in order to know where the virus is spreading and to stamp it out, there needs to be more testing.

So in the American Rescue Plan that Biden signed today, there's $50 billion for testing, for contact tracing, for other mitigation measures. So while the virus won't be gone by July 4, testing and contact tracing in schools and other settings is going to be a big part of the strategy to get us closer to normal by July 4.

KELLY: OK. Let me see if I can squeeze in a quick look ahead from both Ron Elving and Franco Ordoñez. Ron, how does this fit in with the rest of the president's agenda? He nodded to this big legislative success. He signed a big bill today, the COVID relief bill. Where's he headed next?

ELVING: There have been a number of bills passed already out of the House of Representatives that are going to be landing in rapid succession in the lap of the Senate. That has to do with gun control. It has to do with jobs. It has to do with - and this was the big one - H.R. 1, the No. 1 bill for the House of Representatives, and that is the voting rights bill that the House would like to see the Senate take up seriously. There is clearly a lot of resistance to it among Republicans. It is seen as an opportunity to expand on making voting easier, as we did in 2020 because of the virus and the situation with the pandemic, and making that more permanent.

KELLY: Right. And, Franco, a quick last word from you. The president says he's about to hit the road. Where's he going? What's he going to do?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, he and the vice president, with their spouses, are going to be crisscrossing the country. On Tuesday, the president is heading to Pennsylvania. Then he's going to go to Atlanta, Ga., where he'll meet the vice president. He is going to a lot of very important states that are politically important. And it's also something that Biden didn't think, actually, Obama did when he had, you know, big bills or victories that he accomplished. He's going to take - so Biden's going to take that victory lap. He's going to let people know what he did. And this is what that trip is about.

KELLY: All right. That is NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, who was at the White House tonight for this address. We also heard from Ron Elving on our Washington desk and NPR's Pien Huang from our Science Desk. That is it for us tonight. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. You have been listening to special live coverage from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.