New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces increasing calls to step down after a sixth woman, one of his aides, accused him of sexual misconduct. The staffer says the governor groped her and engaged in flirtatious behavior with her.

We have the latest from Ian Pickus, news director at WAMC in Albany.

