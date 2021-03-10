© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

The Cosmos Offered Vermont Residents Quite The Show On Sunday

Published March 10, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The cosmos offered residents of Vermont quite a show over the weekend. On Sunday, a meteor the size of a bowling ball streaked across the sky over the state, appearing like a giant fireball. Atmospheric pressure combined with the velocity of its travel forced the meteor to fracture and explode with the force of 440 tons of TNT. Witnesses called into a local radio station and described a loud boom and rattling sound as the object passed. Luckily, Vermont went unharmed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition