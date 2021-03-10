Texas Gov. Abbot Blames Biden Administration For 'Crisis' At The U.S. Southern Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is blaming the Biden administration for what he calls a “crisis” at the U.S. southern border. An influx of migrants has crowded detention facilities since Biden rolled back Trump’s tough immigration protocols.

Arelis Hernández, who covers the U.S. southern border for the Washington Post, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.