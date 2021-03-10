Relief Package To Provide $30.5 Billion For Transit Agencies Across U.S.

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that is set to pass Wednesday includes $30.5 billion for transit agencies across the country. It also includes $14 billion for airlines and $1.5 billion for Amtrak.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about funding for transit in the relief bill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

