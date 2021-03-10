California Gov. Gavin Newsom Rebuffs Recall In State Of The State Address

California Gov. Gavin Newsom defended his administration’s handling of the pandemic during a State of the State address on Tuesday. Without responding to the campaign directly, Newsom rebuffed an effort underway to recall him as governor.

