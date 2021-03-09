Will D.C. Office Workers Return To Their Desks?

Before the pandemic hit, Washington, D.C.’s population would almost double in size every weekday as commuters from Maryland and Virginia flooded into the city for their office jobs.

But that flood has since slowed to a trickle as many people work from home. Officials are facing a frightening question: What if those workers never come back?

WAMU’s Martin Austermuhlereports.

