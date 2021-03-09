Reflecting On 1 Year Of COVID-19

It’s been about a year since coronavirus restrictions started being imposed by public health officials who saw the real threat of the virus.

One year ago, most of us thought we might work from home for a few weeks to “flatten the curve” of the infection. Of course, we soon learned that COVID-19 would change so much more about our lives and cost so much for many people.

This week, Here & Now has been reflecting on the year of COVID-19. Producer Karyn Miller-Medzon shares some of her thoughts.

