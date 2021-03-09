© 2020 Texas Public Radio
COVID-19 Relief Bill Provides $86 Billion To Broke Union Pension Plans

Published March 9, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST

A huge chunk of the $1.9 trillion relief bill will go toward something that has almost nothing to do with the pandemic — pensions. The bill sets aside $86 billion for failing multi-employer pension plans, which pay benefits to union workers in construction, manufacturing, retail and entertainment.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about funding for pensions in the relief bill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

