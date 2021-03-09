COVID-19 Relief Bill Provides $86 Billion To Broke Union Pension Plans

A huge chunk of the $1.9 trillion relief bill will go toward something that has almost nothing to do with the pandemic — pensions. The bill sets aside $86 billion for failing multi-employer pension plans, which pay benefits to union workers in construction, manufacturing, retail and entertainment.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about funding for pensions in the relief bill.

