Women Continue To Fall Behind As Economic Recovery Picks Up

More than 4.5 million women remain unemployed due to the pandemic, despite the 379,000 jobs added back to the labor market in February. The number of women in the jobs market is now at levels not seen since the 1980s.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about the pandemic’s impact on women in the workforce.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.