NPR's Embedded Tells The Stories Of Capital Gazette Shooting Survivors

Published March 8, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST
Fiveve employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper adorn candles during a vigil across the street from where they were slain in the newsroom in Annapolis, Md. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
On June 28, 2018, a gunman shot and killed five employees of The Capital Gazette newspaper, in Annapolis, Maryland.

NPR’s Chris Benderev spent two years getting to know survivors of the Capital Gazette shooting and tells their stories in a new podcast from NPR’s Embedded team. We hear an excerpt of that podcast, focusing on one survivor’s return to work.

