Meghan And Harry Open Up About Racism, Suicidal Thoughts And Stepping Away From Royal Life

Some painful revelations came to light during Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that aired Sunday night on CBS. It was their first interview since they stepped down from their royal duties, and they detailed the lack of support and protection they received from the royal family.

Host Tonya Mosley talks to Bianca Betancourt, assistant digital news editor for Harper’s Bazaar, about the interview and the rifts in the royal family.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (en español: 1-888-628-9454; deaf and hard of hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

