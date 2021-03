One year after the coronavirus hit the U.S., some people who contracted COVID-19 are still having symptoms.

Colorado Public Radio’s Claire Cleveland profiled people experiencing lasting symptoms from the virus. She got back in touch with one of these so-called long-haulers to see how he’s doing one year later.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.