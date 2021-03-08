CDC Releases New Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated Americans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released highly anticipated guidelines for Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There are now more than 30 million people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR science desk correspondent Allison Aubrey about the new guidelines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.