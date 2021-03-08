Biden Marks International Women's Day By Signing Executive Orders On Gender Equity

President Biden is commemorating International Women’s Day on Monday by signing two executive orders that will address gender equity.

The first order establishes a Gender Policy Council within the White House. The second rolls back a Trump administration policy that protects students accused of sexual assault.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe on the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

