Biden Marks International Women's Day By Signing Executive Orders On Gender Equity

Published March 8, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST

President Biden is commemorating International Women’s Day on Monday by signing two executive orders that will address gender equity.

The first order establishes a Gender Policy Council within the White House. The second rolls back a Trump administration policy that protects students accused of sexual assault.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe on the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

